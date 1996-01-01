19. Innate Immunity
Activation Pathways of the Complement System
- Multiple Choice
The initiation pathways of the complement system result in the formation of C3 convertase and the cleaving of C3 into C3a & C3b. Where does C3b in the alternative pathway come from if C3 convertase has not yet been created?509views4rank1comments
- Multiple Choice
The alternative pathway resulting in the formation of C3 convertase and the splitting of C3 into C3a and C3b. C3a triggers the inflammatory response. What is the function of C3b created by the alternative pathway?690views3rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following choices would not be able to stimulate the lectin pathway of the complement system?504views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a mechanism that triggers the complement system?493views2rank
- Textbook Question
If the following are placed in the order of occurrence, which would be the third step?
a. activation of C5 through C9
b. cell lysis
c. antigen–antibody reaction
d. activation of C3
e. activation of C2 through C4542views
- Textbook Question
The ____________ cascade of complement activation is initiated by antibodies. In contrast, the ____________ cascade is activated by a direct interaction with complement proteins, and the ____________ cascade is activated by MBL associating with a pathogen.561views
- Textbook Question
The alternative complement activation pathway involves ________________.
a. factors B, D, and P
b. the cleavage of C5 to form C9
c. binding to mannose sugar
d. recognition of antigens bound to specific antibodies500views