Review of Transcription vs. Translation

A) What is the sequence of the corresponding DNA coding strand? Include directionality.

DNA Template Strand: 5'-A C T G C C A G G A A T-3'.



DNA Coding Strand:



B) What is the sequence of the corresponding mRNA strand? Include directionality.

mRNA Strand: