7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
- Multiple Choice
Which domains of life are classified as prokaryotes?
- Multiple Choice
In bacteria, DNA will be found in _______________.
- Multiple Choice
Which organelle packages the genetic/hereditary material in eukaryotes but not in prokaryotic cells?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is/are a primary difference(s) between all prokaryotes and eukaryotic cells?
- Textbook Question
Which of the following options include prokaryotic cells? Select all that apply.

(NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
(NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Eukarya
b. Archaea
c. Protista
d. Bacteria
e. Fungi
- Textbook Question
Select any of the following characteristics that would NOT apply to prokaryotes. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Generally simpler than eukaryotes
b. Multicellular
c. Lack a true nucleus
d. Tend to have a single circular chromosome
e. Often lack a cell wall
f. All make endospores
g. Divide by mitosis
h. Includes the Domain Archaea
i. Includes the Domain Bacteria
j. Includes the Domain Eukarya
- Textbook Question
Complete the Venn diagram that compares and contrasts prokaryotes and eukaryotes.
- Textbook Question
How do archaeal flagella differ from bacterial flagella and eukaryotic flagella?