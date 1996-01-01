Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells

Select any of the following characteristics that would NOT apply to prokaryotes. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)

a. Generally simpler than eukaryotes

b. Multicellular

c. Lack a true nucleus

d. Tend to have a single circular chromosome

e. Often lack a cell wall

f. All make endospores

g. Divide by mitosis

h. Includes the Domain Archaea

i. Includes the Domain Bacteria

j. Includes the Domain Eukarya