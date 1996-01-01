9. Microscopes
Light Microscopes that Detect Fluorescence
Which type of light microscope can show the movement of cells or structures in living specimens with time- lapse imaging?
Which type of fluorescent, light microscope creates high-contrast, 3D-images that allow the viewer to access several planes of focus in the specimen?
New and innovative technology, known as ______________________ microscopes, allow scientists to fluorescently tag and track single molecules in a living cell.
- Textbook Question
Looking at the cell of a photosynthetic microorganism, you observe the chloroplasts are green in brightfield microscopy and red in fluorescence microscopy. You conclude:
a. chlorophyll is fluorescent.
b. the magnification has distorted the image.
c. you’re not looking at the same structure in both microscopes.
d. the stain masked the green color.
e. none of the above
- Textbook Question
DRAW IT Label the components of the direct and indirect FA tests in the following situations. Which test is direct? Which test provides definitive proof of disease?
<IMAGE>
- Textbook Question
Which of the following microscopes combines the greatest magnification with the best resolution?
a. confocal microscope
b. phase-contrast microscope
c. dark-field microscope
d. bright-field microscope