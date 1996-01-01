21. Principles of Disease
Bacterial Pathogenesis
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
All of the following are phases of bacterial pathogenesis except which of these answers?782views3rank
- Multiple Choice
During the Covid-19 pandemic, individuals around the world were advised to wear masks covering their nose and mouth. Why is this medical advice important for decreasing the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus?660views4rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not true about adhesin molecules?647views3rank
- Multiple Choice
The process by which infectious agents are ingested by host cells is termed760views1rank
- Textbook Question
Which of the following statements is false?
a. E. coli never causes disease.
b. E. coli provides vitamin K for its host.
c. E. coli often exists in a mutualistic relationship with humans.
d. A disease-causing strain of E. coli causes bloody diarrhea.586views
- Textbook Question
The ID₅₀ for Campylobacter sp. is 500 cells; the ID₅₀ for Cryptosporidium sp. is 100 cells. Which of the following statements is false?
a. Both microbes are pathogens.
b. Both microbes produce infections in 50% of the inoculated hosts.
c. Campylobacter is more virulent than Cryptosporidium.
d. Campylobacter and Cryptosporidium are equally virulent; they cause infections in the same number of test animals.
e. Cryptosporidium infections are acquired more easily than Campylobacter infections.664views
- Textbook Question
Which of the following statements is true?
a. The primary goal of a pathogen is to kill its host.
b. Evolution selects for the most virulent pathogens.
c. A successful pathogen doesn't kill its host before it is transmitted.
d. A successful pathogen never kills its host.579views
- Textbook Question
Compare pathogenicity with virulence.679views