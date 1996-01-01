15. Central Dogma & Gene Regulation
Steps of Transcription
- Multiple Choice
During which stage of transcription do the following processes take place?
1. RNA polymerase binds to the promoter.
2. The RNA transcript is released.
3. The RNA transcript extended.
- Multiple Choice
Transcription in eukaryotes requires which of the following molecules in addition to RNA polymerase?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the correct transcript of mRNA for the following DNA template?
DNA Template:3'-ATGAAGCCGAGTCAT-5'
- Multiple Choice
During transcription of DNA to RNA:
- Textbook Question
Match the following choices to the statements in questions 7 through 10.
a. antisense
b. clone
c. library
d. Southern blot
e. vector
DNA that hybridizes with mRNA.
- Textbook Question
Assume you have the DNA sequence 3'-ACGTATCCAGCAGCTCCACCAA-5'.
Use the genetic code table found in the chapter to answer the following questions:
a. What would the complementary DNA sequence be?
b. What would the corresponding mRNA sequence be?
c. Could the mRNA sequence you generated be translated? Why or why not?
- Textbook Question
Which of the following is produced by transcription?
a. mRNA
b. Protein
c. DNA
d. None of the above
- Textbook Question
The three steps in RNA transcription are __________ , ___________ , and __________ .