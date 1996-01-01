7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Prokaryotic Ribosomes
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about ribosomes is FALSE?
- Multiple Choice
Prokaryotic 70S ribosomes are composed of which of the following subunits?
- Multiple Choice
Svedbergs are a measurement of the size and sedimentation rate of cellular structures such as ribosomes.
- Multiple Choice
How are prokaryotic and archaeal ribosomes different from one another?
- Textbook Question
Match the structures in column A to their functions in column B.
<IMAGE>
- Textbook Question
Which of the following pairs is mismatched?
a. metachromatic granules—stored phosphates
b. polysaccharide granules—stored starch
c. lipid inclusions—poly-β-hydroxybutyric acid
d. sulfur granules—energy reserve
e. ribosomes—protein storage
- Textbook Question
Which of the following characteristics regarding prokaryotic ribosomes supports the endosymbiotic theory?
a. Prokaryotic ribosomes are 80S just like eukaryotic ribosomes.
b. Prokaryotic ribosomes are 70S just like mitochondrial ribosomes.
c. Prokaryotic ribosomes make proteins in a similar manner to eukaryotic ribosomes.
d. Prokaryotic ribosomes have two subunits like eukaryotic ribosomes.
e. Prokaryotic ribosomes are intracellular structures like eukaryotic ribosomes.
- Textbook Question
Indicate the true statements about prokaryotic cells, and then reword the false statements so that they are true.
a. They have 80S ribosomes.
b. They sexually reproduce by meiosis.
c. Cell walls underlie the plasma membrane.
d. They synthesize proteins with the help of ribosomes.
e. They can store nutrients in inclusion bodies.
f. Fimbriae are used for motility.
g. Archaea and Bacteria can be classified using the Gram stain.