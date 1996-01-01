Chemicals Used to Control Microbial Growth

You and your classmates are trying to determine how a disinfectant might kill cells. You observe that when you spill the disinfectant in a tube of reduced litmus milk, the litmus turns blue again. You suggest to your classmates that

a. the disinfectant might inhibit cell wall synthesis.

b. the disinfectant might oxidize molecules.

c. the disinfectant might inhibit protein synthesis.

d. the disinfectant might denature proteins.

e. the disinfectant might damage DNA.