12. Microbial Metabolism
Introduction to Metabolism
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following terms specifically describes the metabolic process of breaking down large molecules?
a) Catabolism.
b) Metabolism.
c) Anabolism.
d) Dehydration.3919views30rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is TRUE regarding anabolic pathways?
a) They are used for digesting sugars.
b) They consume energy to build up polymers from monomers.
c) They release energy by breaking down polymers into monomers.
d) They increase the entropy of the organism.4605views49rank
- Textbook Question
Match the term to the statement. (Some terms will be used more than once.)
<IMAGE>521views
- Textbook Question
For each of the phrases in questions 1–7, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. anabolism only
b. both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. catabolism only
Breaks a large molecule into smaller ones419views
- Textbook Question
For each of the phrases in questions 1–7, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. anabolism only
b. both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. catabolism only
Is exergonic490views
- Textbook Question
For each of the phrases in questions 1–7, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. anabolism only
b. both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. catabolism only
Is endergonic474views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich statement best explains how experimental results can distinguish the metabolic pathways used by Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus epidermidis?30views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following statements about bacterial metabolism is correct?31views1rank