11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Introduction to Controlling Microbial Growth
Why is it important to human health and wellbeing that we control microbial growth?
Physical methods used to control microbial growth include all of the following except?
What is the main difference between preservation and sterilization?
Which of the following concerning the varying levels of microbial control is false?
What similar problems are encountered with antiviral, antifungal, antiprotozoan, and antihelminthic drugs?
How does commercial sterilization differ from sterilization procedures used in a hospital or laboratory?
Use the following choices to answer questions 3–5:
a. Bacillus coagulans
b. Byssochlamys
c. flat sour spoilage
d. Lactobacillus
e. thermophilic anaerobic spoilage
The spoilage of canned foods due to inadequate processing, accompanied by gas production.
The spoilage of canned foods caused by G. stearothermophilus.