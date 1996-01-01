5. Molecules of Microbiology
Proteins
- Multiple Choice
The primary building blocks (monomers) of proteins are:
a) Glucose molecules.
b) Lipids.
c) Nucleotides.
d) Amino acids.
e) None of these.
- Multiple Choice
Which two functional groups are always found in amino acids?
a) Carbonyl and amino groups.
b) Carboxyl and amino groups.
c) Amino and sulfhydryl groups.
d) Hydroxyl and carboxyl groups.
- Multiple Choice
What term is used for an amino acid chain that has greater than 50 covalently linked amino acids?
a) Protein.
b) Peptide.
c) Amino acid.
d) Polypeptide.
- Multiple Choice
The specific amino acid sequence in a protein is its:
a) Primary structure.
b) Secondary structure.
c) Tertiary structure.
d) Quaternary structure.
- Textbook Question
DRAW IT The following diagram shows the bacteriorhodopsin protein. Indicate the regions of primary, secondary, and tertiary structure. Does this protein have quaternary structure?
<IMAGE>
- Textbook Question
Which of the following is/are true regarding proteins? Select all that apply.
(NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Proteins are made of amino acids.
b. Proteins can have higher-order structure.
c. Proteins are made by hydrolysis reactions.
d. Peptides are large proteins.
e. A protein's secondary structure is independent of the primary structure.
f. If the protein's primary structure is altered, it will not impact the protein's tertiary
structure.
- Textbook Question
Proteins are polymers of __________.
a. amino acids
b. fatty acids
c. nucleic acids
d) monosaccharides
- Textbook Question
In the following molecule, label a portion that shows only primary structure; label two types of secondary structure; circle the tertiary structure.
<IMAGE>