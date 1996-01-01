19. Innate Immunity
Introduction to Immunity
Classify the following vaccines by type. Which could cause the disease it is supposed to prevent?
a. attenuated measles virus
b. dead Rickettsia prowazekii
c. Vibrio cholerae toxoid
d. hepatitis B antigen produced in yeast cells
e. purified polysaccharides from Streptococcus pyogenes
f. H. influenzae polysaccharide bound to diphtheria toxoid
g. a plasmid containing genes for influenza A protein
Make a Venn diagram to compare and contrast innate and adaptive immunity.
The human papillomavirus vaccine consists of surface proteins engineered from various
HPV strains. How would you classify this vaccine?
a. Whole inactivated vaccine
b. Whole live attenuated vaccine
c. Recombinant subunit vaccine
d. mRNA vaccine
e. Vector vaccine
Which of the following vaccines is most likely to be contraindicated for an immune compromised patient? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. An mRNA vaccine
b. A whole inactivated vaccine
c. A toxoid vaccine
d. A conjugate vaccine
e. A live attenuated vaccine
Which of the following best describes an antigen?
In the practice of variolation, what was introduced into the body to confer immunity against smallpox?
In the context of infectious diseases, what is meant by a disease's immunity threshold?
Humans have species resistance to feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) for which of the following reasons?