Recall the formula for heat conduction, which is given by Fourier's law: \(Q = \frac{k A \Delta T}{d}\), where \(Q\) is the heat transfer rate, \(k\) is the thermal conductivity of the material between the objects, \(A\) is the surface area of contact, \(\Delta T\) is the temperature difference between the two objects, and \(d\) is the thickness of the material between them.