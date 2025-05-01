Understand that the power \(P\) carried by a wave on a string or spring is proportional to the square of the amplitude \(A\) and the square of the angular frequency \(\omega\), and also depends on the tension \(T\) and linear mass density \(\mu\) of the spring. The general relation is: \(P \propto \mu \omega^{2} A^{2} v\) where \(v\) is the wave speed.