Next, sphere C (now with charge \(\frac{-q}{2}\)) is removed from B and touched to sphere A (which still has charge \(q\)). Calculate the total charge of A and C combined: \(q + \frac{-q}{2} = \frac{q}{2}\). After touching, each sphere will have half of this total charge, so both A and C will have charge \(\frac{q}{4}\).