Three point charges are located along the x-axis at positions 3 cm , 8 cm , and 11 cm . If the charges at 3 cm and 11 cm are both +2 μC and the charge at 8 cm is -2 μC , what is the net electric force (magnitude only) on the charge at 8 cm ? (Assume all charges are in vacuum and use k = 9 × 10 9 N m 2 C -2 )