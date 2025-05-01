Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of electric potential (voltage), which symbol and SI unit are conventionally used?
A
Symbol: ; Unit: ohm ()
B
Symbol: ; Unit: ampere ()
C
Symbol: ; Unit: volt ()
D
Symbol: ; Unit: watt ()
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that electric potential, commonly known as voltage, is a measure of the potential energy per unit charge at a point in an electric field.
Recall the conventional symbol used to represent electric potential, which is \(V\).
Identify the SI unit associated with electric potential, which is the volt, symbolized as \(V\).
Note that other symbols and units mentioned correspond to different electrical quantities: \(R\) with ohm (\(\Omega\)) represents resistance, \(I\) with ampere (A) represents current, and \(P\) with watt (W) represents power.
Therefore, the correct pairing for electric potential (voltage) is symbol \(V\) and unit volt (\(V\)).
Watch next
Master Potential Due To Point Charges with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford