Recall that the electric field \( \vec{E} \) due to a point charge \( q \) located at the origin is given by Coulomb's law: \[ \vec{E} = \frac{k q}{r^2} \hat{r} \] where \( k \) is Coulomb's constant, \( r \) is the distance from the charge, and \( \hat{r} \) is the unit vector pointing radially outward from the charge.