In a circuit, two batteries with emfs 𝑒 1 and 𝑒 2 are connected in series with two resistors of resistance R 1 and R 2 . If the current in the circuit is I and the batteries are oriented so their emfs add, what is the value of 𝑒 1 in terms of 𝑒 2 , I , R 1 , and R 2 ?