Multiple Choice
Which one of the following do all methods of heat transfer require?
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Which of the following is NOT a primary mechanism by which heat is transferred from one object to another?
Which term describes the transfer of heat due to direct contact between particles of matter?
Which type of heat transfer is primarily responsible for a metal spoon becoming warm when it is placed in a cup of hot water?
Which of the following correctly lists the three primary methods of heat transfer?