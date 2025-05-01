Identify the given quantities: the point charge \( q = 5 \times 10^{-6} \; C \) (since \(5 \mu C = 5 \times 10^{-6} C\)), the distance from the charge to the point where the electric field is measured \( r = 2 \; m \), and the constant \( k = 8.99 \times 10^{9} \; N \cdot m^{2} / C^{2} \).