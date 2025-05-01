Write down the expression for the initial and final electric potential energy. The initial potential energy at infinity is zero, and the final potential energy at distance r (10.0 cm) from the charge Q is given by \(U = \frac{\kappa Q (-e)}{r}\), where \(\kappa\) is Coulomb's constant, \(Q\) is the charge, \(-e\) is the electron charge, and \(r\) is the distance.