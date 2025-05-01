If the problem requires the resultant force magnitude regardless of direction, and the forces are perpendicular or not along the same line, use the Pythagorean theorem to combine them: \[ |F_{total}| = \sqrt{\left( \frac{k q_1 q}{r_1^2} \right)^2 + \left( \frac{k q_2 q}{r_2^2} \right)^2} \]. However, since the charges are aligned, the algebraic sum with absolute value is sufficient.