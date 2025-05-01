Consider four different charge configurations, each with a dot marked at a specific location: (A) a single point charge q placed r meters away from the dot, (B) two point charges q and - q placed symmetrically at equal distances r from the dot, (C) a uniformly charged ring of total charge Q with the dot at its center, and (D) a single point charge 2 q placed r meters away from the dot. In which case does the electric field at the dot have the largest magnitude?