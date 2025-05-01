Multiple Choice
The process by which heat moves through air or liquid is called:
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Convection occurs when thermal energy is transferred by the movement of which of the following?
Which type of thermal energy transfer is primarily responsible for heating our homes using radiators or baseboard heaters?
Which method of heat transfer does not require a medium or physical contact to transfer heat?
A thin electrical heater is wrapped around a metal cylinder to increase its temperature. Which mode of heat transfer is primarily responsible for transferring heat from the heater to the interior of the cylinder?