Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of heat transfer through ?
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Which method of heat transfer involves the transfer of heat through a liquid or gas?
When a cold drink is left sitting in a hot room, which of the following best describes what happens to its temperature over time?
When a metal spoon is placed in a pot of boiling water, which mechanism is primarily responsible for the transfer of heat from the water to the spoon?
Earth receives energy from the Sun primarily through which method of heat transfer?