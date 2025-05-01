Determine the direction of the electric field at the origin. Since the charge is at (a, 0), the vector from the charge to the origin points along the negative x-axis. However, the electric field direction depends on the sign of the charge q: - If \( q > 0 \), the field points away from the charge, so at the origin it points along the negative x-axis. - If \( q < 0 \), the field points toward the charge, so at the origin it points along the positive x-axis.