A 2 -kg 2\(\text{-kg}\) mass has a position function x ( t ) = ( 2 t 3 − 4 t 2 + 3 ) x\(\left\)(t\(\right\))=\(\left\)(2t^3-4t^2+3\(\right\)) , where x x is in meters and t t is in seconds. What is the net force on the mass at t = 4 s t=4s ?