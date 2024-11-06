The performance of the starter circuit in a car can be significantly degraded by a small amount of corrosion on a battery terminal. Figure 26–88a depicts a properly functioning circuit with a battery (12.5-V emf, 0.02-Ω internal resistance) attached via corrosion-free cables to a starter motor of resistance Rₛ = 0.15Ω . Sometime later, corrosion between a battery terminal and a starter cable introduces an extra series resistance of only R_C = 0.10Ω into the circuit as suggested in Fig. 26–88b. Let P₀ be the power delivered to the starter in the circuit free of corrosion, and let P be the power delivered to the starter with corrosion. Determine the ratio P/P₀ .





<IMAGE>