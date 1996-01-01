General Biology
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
8. Respiration
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
Problem
Which metabolic pathway is common to both fermentation and cellular respiration of a glucose molecule? a. the citric acid cycle b. the electron transport chain c. glycolysis d. reduction of pyruvate to lactate
Show Answer
Similar Solution
49s
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
9.5 Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
by Erin McCaffery
106 views
Making ATP without Oxygen
by Elizabeth Wright
80 views
What Happens to Aerobic Organisms if There's No Oxygen?
by Jason Amores Sumpter
311 views
3
Fermentation: Lactic Acid, Alcohol & Glycolysis
by BOGObiology
51 views
Anaerobic Respiration and Fermentation
by Professor Dave Explains
70 views
Fermentation
by Amoeba Sisters
43 views
Science of Cider - Alcoholic Fermentation
by StoneAgeMan
54 views
Fermentation: Lactic Acid, Alcohol & Glycolysis
by BOGObiology
76 views
Alcohol or ethanol fermentation | Cellular respiration | Biology | Khan Academy
by Khan Academy
100 views
Anaerobic Respiration and Fermentation
by Professor Dave Explains
98 views
Lactic Acid & Alcoholic Fermentation
by HeyNowScience
64 views
Fermentation
by Amoeba Sisters
36 views
Metabolism - Part 2 - Glycolysis and Lactic Acid Fermentation
by PhysioPathoPharmaco
72 views
Anaerobic Respiration and Fermentation
by Professor Dave Explains
29 views
Lactic Acid & Alcoholic Fermentation
by HeyNowScience
45 views
Lactic Acid Fermentation | Detailed
by Hussain Biology
62 views
Fermentation
by Amoeba Sisters
57 views
Lactic Acid Fermentation
by Jason Amores Sumpter
254 views
4
Alcohol Fermentation
by Jason Amores Sumpter
207 views
2
Anaerobic Respiration
by Jason Amores Sumpter
217 views
1
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.