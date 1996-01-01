Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Which metabolic pathway is common to both fermentation and cellular respiration of a glucose molecule? a. the citric acid cycle b. the electron transport chain c. glycolysis d. reduction of pyruvate to lactate

