8. Respiration
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Fermentation allows a cell to:
a) Recycle NADH to NAD+ for glycolysis.
b) Use NADH as a terminal electron acceptor.
c) Reduce NAD+ to NADH for glycolysis.
d) Synthesize ATP via ATP synthase.
Which of the following describes a primary function of both lactic acid fermentation and alcohol fermentation?
a) Reduction of NAD+ to NADH.
b) Oxidation of NADH to NAD+.
c) Reduction of FAD to FADH2.
d) Hydrolysis of ATP to ADP.
In which of the steps of aerobic and anaerobic cellular respiration does substrate-level phosphorylation occur?
a) In glycolysis only.
b) In the Krebs cycle only.
c) In the electron transport chain only.
d) In both glycolysis and the Krebs cycle.
e) In both the Krebs cycle and the electron transport chain.
Which of the following statements about NAD+ is true?
a) NAD+ is reduced to NADH during glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle.
b) NAD+ has more chemical energy than NADH.
c) NAD+ donates high energy electrons to the electron transport chain.
d) In the absence of NAD+, glycolysis can still function.