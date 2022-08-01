in this video, we're going to briefly introduce alcohol, fermentation, and so alcohol. Fermentation is really similar to lactic acid fermentation, and really, the difference is that the Piru bait and alcohol fermentation is going to be reduced by an a D H toe form ethanol instead of forming lactic acid. And ethanol is really a type of alcohol now. Also, alcohol fermentation is not only going to produce ethanol, but it's also going to regenerate the n A D plus. Allowing for like Collis is to continue even in the absence of oxygen. And so taking a look at our image down below notice that we're showing you alcohol fermentation and notice that alcohol fermentation is basically going to be very, very similar to lactic acid fermentation. The only difference is that ethanol is going to be produced instead of lactic acid. And also, once again, the N a D plus is air going to get regenerated through, uh, alcohol fermentation. And when N a D plus gets regenerated that can be utilized to help continuously. Dr Glide Collis is even in the absence of oxygen and, like palaces can continue to produce. It's very small amount of 80 p. And so alcohol fermentation is really going to produce beer from barley, the beer that humans can drink and also wine from grapes as well. And so over here on the right hand side noticed that we're just showing you an image of a brewery and ice cold beer just to remind you that alcohol fermentation is what can drive and produce the alcohol's that we drink. And so this year concludes our introduction to alcohol fermentation, and we'll be able to get to practice as we move forward in our course, so I'll see you all in our next video.

