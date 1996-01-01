General Biology
Chemistry
Introduction to Chemical Bonding
Problem
What coefficients must be placed in the following blanks so that all atoms are accounted for in the products? C6H12O6→ _C2H6O+ _CO2 a. 2; 1 b. 3; 1 c. 1; 3 d. 2; 2
