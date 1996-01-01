2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Dihybrid Cross
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Dihybrid Cross
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a black and short guinea pig (Bbss) is crossed with a white and long (bbSs) guinea pig, what is the probability of producing a white and short guinea pig in the F1 generation?
If a black and short guinea pig (Bbss) is crossed with a white and long (bbSs) guinea pig, what is the probability of producing a white and short guinea pig in the F1 generation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1/2
B
3/4
C
1/4
D
1/3