In Drosophila, sepia eyes (se), curled wings (cu) and ebony body (e) are encoded by recessive genes found on chromosome 3. A researcher crosses se cu e/ + + + females with se cu e/ se cu e males and obtains the following progeny data:





The frequency of crossing over is 22% for genes se and cu and 16.6% for genes cu and e. Determine the interference value for this data set.