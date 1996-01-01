4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
In Drosophila, sepia eyes (se), curled wings (cu) and ebony body (e) are encoded by recessive genes found on chromosome 3. A researcher crosses se cu e/ + + + females with se cu e/ se cu e males and obtains the following progeny data:
The frequency of crossing over is 22% for genes se and cu and 16.6% for genes cu and e. Determine the interference value for this data set.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0
B
0.29
C
0.33
D
0.64