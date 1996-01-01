While performing the IPCR, the genomic DNA is digested with a restriction enzyme that cuts within the P element but outside of the enhancer trap cassette. What would happen if the restriction enzyme selected cuts inside the enhancer trap cassette?

a) The enhancer trap cassette would be amplified more efficiently, resulting in a higher yield of the iPCR product.

b) The restriction enzyme would not affect the enhancer trap cassette, and the expression of the marker gene in the wing imaginal disc could still be detected.

c) The restriction enzyme would cut the DNA randomly, resulting in fragments of varying sizes, some of which may contain the flanking genomic DNA sequence adjacent to the enhancer trap insertion site.

d) The iPCR product would not contain flanking genomic DNA sequence adjacent to the enhancer trap insertion site, making it difficult to identify the adjacent gene.