9. Mitosis and Meiosis
Mitosis
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
During cell division, a metaphase plate is a plane that bisects the cell and separates the chromosomes into two groups. Suppose a diploid human cell has 46 chromosomes. How many chromosomes are lined up along the metaphase plate during metaphase of mitosis or meiosis II?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
23
B
92
C
46
D
50