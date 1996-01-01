2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Monohybrid Cross
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider that brown color (B) in naked mole rats is dominant over white color (b). If a naked brown male mole rat was chosen at random and crossed with a white recessive female, producing all brown offspring, the genotype of that male rat would be:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Bb
B
bb
C
BB
D
bB