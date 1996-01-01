In an experiment, a microbiologist wanted to investigate the prototrophic and auxotrophic characteristics of five bacterial colonies. The colonies were isolated on a complete medium and then transferred to a minimal medium to identify their nutritional requirements. After incubation, the microbiologist observed that colony 1 grew on the minimal medium while colonies 2, 3, and 4 did not grow. Colony 5 grew on the minimal medium supplemented with methionine.



Which of the following colonies are prototrophic and what nutritional requirements do they have?