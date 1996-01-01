21. Population Genetics
Hardy Weinberg
21. Population Genetics Hardy Weinberg
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a population of rabbits, the allele for black fur (B) is dominant over the allele for white fur (b). If 75% of the rabbits have the dominant allele (B), what is the frequency of heterozygous individuals?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.275
B
0.350
C
0.250
D
0.375