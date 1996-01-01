7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
DNA Structure
7. DNA and Chromosome Structure DNA Structure
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A phosphodiester bond is a group of strong covalent bonds between a phosphate group and two 5-carbon ring carbohydrates (pentoses) over two ester bonds. Phosphodiester bonds are present in which of the following biomolecules?
A phosphodiester bond is a group of strong covalent bonds between a phosphate group and two 5-carbon ring carbohydrates (pentoses) over two ester bonds. Phosphodiester bonds are present in which of the following biomolecules?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Amino acids in a polypeptide
B
Monosaccharides in a polysaccharide
C
Fatty acids in a diglyceride
D
Nucleic acids in a nucleotide