21. Population Genetics
Hardy Weinberg
21. Population Genetics Hardy Weinberg
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a pea plant population of 100 plants, yellow pods are dominant to green pea pods which are caused by 2 alleles. If there are 36 green pod plants, what is the frequency of the heterozygous plants?
In a pea plant population of 100 plants, yellow pods are dominant to green pea pods which are caused by 2 alleles. If there are 36 green pod plants, what is the frequency of the heterozygous plants?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.24
B
0.48
C
0.36
D
0.40