2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Probability and Genetics
76PRACTICE PROBLEM
Albinism is a rare genetic disorder where a person does not have the usual amount of melanin pigment. Mr. X is suffering from albinism, whereas Mrs. X is normal, but her father was albino. What is the probability of their next child being normal? (Note: The allele for normal is "A" and for albino is "a" and albino is a recessive genetic disorder)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1/4
B
2/4
C
3/4
D
4/4