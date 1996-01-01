4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Overview
4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage Mapping Overview
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Three genes (S, T, and Q) were linked on a chromosome. These genes have the following recombination frequencies:
S-T: 35%
S-Q: 39%
T-Q: 4%
Which of the following shows the correct sequence of these genes in the chromosome?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
S-T-Q
B
S-Q-T
C
T-Q-S
D
T-S-Q