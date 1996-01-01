9. Mitosis and Meiosis
Meiosis
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Before anaphase occurs, the cell ensures that chromosomes lined in the equatorial plate are correctly attached to microtubules. This is to ensure that the sister chromatids will split evenly between the daughter cells. This stage is referred to as:
A
prophase
B
telophase
C
spindle checkpoint
D
metaphase