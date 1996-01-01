In a study of a certain plant species, researchers have identified two genes, G and H, located on the same chromosome. A dihybrid plant that is heterozygous for both genes (GgHh) is crossed with a homozygous recessive plant (gghh). The following offspring were obtained:



250 GgHh

50 ggHh

50 Gghh

250 gghh

Using this information, which of the following gives the correct genetic map?