4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage Mapping Genes
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a study of a certain plant species, researchers have identified two genes, G and H, located on the same chromosome. A dihybrid plant that is heterozygous for both genes (GgHh) is crossed with a homozygous recessive plant (gghh). The following offspring were obtained:
250 GgHh
50 ggHh
50 Gghh
250 gghh
Using this information, which of the following gives the correct genetic map?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
G -- 8 cM -- H
B
8 cM -- G -- H
C
G -- 16.7 cM -- H
D
G -- H -- 20 cM