Huntington's disease (HD), is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder caused by an expansion of CAG repeats in the HTT gene. The HTT gene codes for the huntingtin protein, which has a variety of functions in neurons. A single copy of the mutant HTT allele is sufficient to cause the phenotype. Furthermore, the severity of symptoms varies, with individuals who inherit fewer CAG repeats having later onset and milder symptoms, and individuals who inherit more CAG repeats having earlier onset and more severe symptoms.

Which of the following statements best summarizes this disease?