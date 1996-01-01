NF1, also known as von Recklinghausen disease, is an inherited condition that follows an autosomal dominant pattern and is caused by mutations in the NF1 gene. The NF1 gene plays a vital role in the production of neurofibromin, a protein that helps regulate cell growth and division. The disorder can affect different areas of the body such as the skin, bones, and nervous system. The symptoms can vary widely among individuals with the condition; some may have a few café-au-lait spots, while others may have numerous benign tumors called neurofibromas. Additionally, some individuals carrying the NF1 mutation may not exhibit any symptoms at all, while others may experience severe symptoms. Which of the following terms best describes von Recklinghausen's disease?