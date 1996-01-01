7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
DNA Structure
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
Electrophoresis is a technique in which DNA fragments are separated based on their size and charge. If we have polynucleotide chains that are negatively charged, they will move toward the:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
cathode
B
anode
C
negatively charged pole
D
neutrally charged end