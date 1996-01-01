A researcher wants to study the inheritance of flower color in a species of plant. They cross a true-breeding plant with red flowers with a true-breeding plant with white flowers. All of the resulting offspring have pink flowers. The researcher then crosses two of the pink-flowered offspring together and obtains a ratio of 1 red: 2 pink: 1 white in the next generation. Which of the following statements is true about the inheritance of flower color in this species of plant?